Alpha Teknova (TKNO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Alpha Teknova to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alpha Teknova had a negative net margin of 128.92% and a negative return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. On average, analysts expect Alpha Teknova to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

Alpha Teknova Stock Performance

NASDAQ TKNO opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alpha Teknova has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $7.96.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Teknova

In related news, insider Lisa Hood sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $43,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,580 shares of company stock valued at $20,749. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKNO. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,904,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 100.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 329,213 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 27.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,333,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 289,433 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 360.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 39,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TKNO

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.