Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Cuts Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,456 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.6% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of AJRD traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.99. 4,127,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,570. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.84. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $58.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

