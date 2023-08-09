Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,354 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,697 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,130,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $779,785,000 after purchasing an additional 647,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,074,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,941,000 after acquiring an additional 144,887 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $503,489,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,401,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,953,000 after buying an additional 122,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,863,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,966,000 after buying an additional 916,664 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.5 %

BK stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.49. 1,369,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,406,196. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.35. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.90.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

