Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,421 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Flowserve by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Flowserve by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FLS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Flowserve from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of FLS stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.20. The stock had a trading volume of 136,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,894. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $40.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.68 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

