Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $2.02 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.32. 469,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,763. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $135.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.06. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 378.29%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.43.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $566,424. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

