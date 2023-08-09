Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,736 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,253,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45,838 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,830 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 15,418.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,728,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,816 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.9 %

SJM stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.80. 194,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $132.40 and a 1-year high of $163.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -455.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SJM. UBS Group lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on J. M. Smucker

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at $930,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,550 shares of company stock worth $6,443,176. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.