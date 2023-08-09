Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $8.29 Million Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,895 shares during the quarter. Quest Diagnostics makes up about 1.3% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned about 0.05% of Quest Diagnostics worth $8,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 324.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DGX. Bank of America downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

DGX stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.23. The company had a trading volume of 85,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $158.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.25.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.37%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.34%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

