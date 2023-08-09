Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.8% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its position in Chevron by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 19,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CVX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.86. 4,867,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,094,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.87 and a 200-day moving average of $161.75.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.79.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

