Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 20,347 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,877 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,347 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

CSCO traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,061,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,387,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

