Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 920 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 1.1% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $547,079,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,380,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926,365 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 135,763.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,740 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,847,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,196 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FI stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $125.43. 468,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,442,457. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $130.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.26. The company has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.81. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FI. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.71.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at $22,499,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,528. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

