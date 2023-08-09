Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 970 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of HEICO by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,002,000 after buying an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in HEICO by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in HEICO by 9.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 6.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HEI traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.81. 80,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.52 and its 200 day moving average is $170.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.93. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.82 and a fifty-two week high of $182.18.

HEICO Announces Dividend

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $687.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HEI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.22.

Insider Activity at HEICO

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson purchased 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.83 per share, with a total value of $39,007.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,142.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson purchased 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.83 per share, with a total value of $39,007.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,142.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt bought 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.98 per share, with a total value of $99,952.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,952.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,211 shares of company stock worth $157,944. 8.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HEICO Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Stories

