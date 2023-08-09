Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Trims Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total transaction of $2,856,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,439,222.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total value of $2,856,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 801,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,439,222.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,100 shares of company stock valued at $30,489,381. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.65. 1,828,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,705,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.59. The firm has a market cap of $161.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upgraded T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.55.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

