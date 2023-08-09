Alternative Income REIT Plc (LON:AIRE) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.92

Alternative Income REIT Plc (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.92 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Alternative Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.38. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Alternative Income REIT Stock Down 0.1 %

AIRE opened at GBX 63.21 ($0.81) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 65.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 67.51. The company has a market capitalization of £50.88 million, a PE ratio of 453.22 and a beta of 0.77. Alternative Income REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 60 ($0.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 86.50 ($1.11). The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.37.

About Alternative Income REIT

Alternative Income REIT PLC aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions, which help to underpin income distributions to shareholders with the potential for income and capital growth.

