Alternative Income REIT Plc (LON:AIRE) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.92

Alternative Income REIT Plc (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.92 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Alternative Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.38. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Alternative Income REIT Stock Down 0.1 %
AIRE opened at GBX 63.21 ($0.81) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 65.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 67.51. The company has a market capitalization of £50.88 million, a PE ratio of 453.22 and a beta of 0.77. Alternative Income REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 60 ($0.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 86.50 ($1.11). The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.37.
About Alternative Income REIT
