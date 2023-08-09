Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08–$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $208.00 million-$212.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $233.04 million. Alteryx also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.62-$0.72 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AYX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Alteryx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.31.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alteryx

Alteryx Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NYSE:AYX traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.91. 2,383,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,083. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $70.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average of $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $43,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,495.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alteryx

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

(Get Free Report)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.