Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMBC traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 536,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,635. Ambac Financial Group has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

