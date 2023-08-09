Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AMBC traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 536,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,635. Ambac Financial Group has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $17.75.
Ambac Financial Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ambac Financial Group
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 7 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 2 Alternatives To Tesla (1 Safe, 1 More Risky)
Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.