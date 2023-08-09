AMC Networks’ (AMCX) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AMC Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AMC Networks from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.62. 334,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $31.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.85.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $678.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.57 million. AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 42.31% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 315.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 2,007.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 237.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments. The Domestic Operations segment includes programming services and AMC Broadcasting and Technology.

