Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. Global X Uranium ETF comprises 0.9% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:URA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.42. 835,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,584. Global X Uranium ETF has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average of $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.