Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Has $4.28 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1,016.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,430 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises about 1.9% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,399.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,884,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,338,000 after buying an additional 19,442,048 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,340,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,224,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,743,000 after buying an additional 994,254 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,502,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,261,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP remained flat at $47.38 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,704,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,130. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.61. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $50.18.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.