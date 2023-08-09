Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.08.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

In related news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $231,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,828,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,456,000 after purchasing an additional 972,065 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,914,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 662,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,598,000 after acquiring an additional 365,008 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,190,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,606,000 after acquiring an additional 195,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 466,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,117,000 after acquiring an additional 192,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRC opened at $51.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $39.62 and a 1-year high of $76.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $327.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

