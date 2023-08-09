American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ) Announces $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.7656 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEPPZ traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.35. 2,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,525. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 130.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

