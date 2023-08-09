American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,753 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in American Express by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.77. 1,304,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,268,915. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.33 and its 200 day moving average is $166.13. The stock has a market cap of $121.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

