American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.32–$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $148.30 million-$150.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $147.53 million.

NASDAQ APEI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.37. 47,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,957. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $15.79. The company has a market capitalization of $95.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average is $6.94.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that American Public Education will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APEI. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of American Public Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in American Public Education by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Public Education by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Public Education by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in American Public Education by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Public Education by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

