American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC decreased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,601,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,031,259,000 after buying an additional 199,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after acquiring an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,431,256,000 after acquiring an additional 814,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,736,000 after purchasing an additional 650,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE AMT traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.69. The stock had a trading volume of 362,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,640. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.62. The company has a market capitalization of $86.09 billion, a PE ratio of 89.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at American Tower

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 303.38%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Tower

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.