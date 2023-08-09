Americana Partners LLC Acquires 298 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.12. 641,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.18. The firm has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 97.32%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

