Americana Partners LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 97.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,572 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.76. 2,611,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,262,927. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.18.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

