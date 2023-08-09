Americana Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Americana Partners LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,717 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,516,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313,686 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,598,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,655,000 after buying an additional 33,452 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.02. 621,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,901,655. The firm has a market cap of $430.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.21 and a twelve month high of $161.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,922,576 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

