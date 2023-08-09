Americana Partners LLC Grows Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,554,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,256,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,395,000 after buying an additional 2,903,659 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2,722.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,255,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,645,000 after buying an additional 2,175,655 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,554,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 120.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,965,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,726 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDX stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.07. 4,163,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,183,514. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.29.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

