Americana Partners LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Americana Partners LLC lowered its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,142 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,610,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,397,000 after buying an additional 5,444,254 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MetLife by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,383,000 after purchasing an additional 418,477 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,917,000 after buying an additional 158,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,761,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Stock Down 0.6 %

MetLife stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,625,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,154,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 80.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MET. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.91.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

