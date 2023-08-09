Americana Partners LLC Has $5.33 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up approximately 0.8% of Americana Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 7.0% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 32.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 167,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 49,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 83,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Enbridge Price Performance

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.53. 3,151,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,581,017. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.11. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $44.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 187.86%.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

