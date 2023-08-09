Americana Partners LLC Has $8.86 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Americana Partners LLC reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,282 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up about 1.4% of Americana Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.40.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.41. 3,498,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,094,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.78 and its 200-day moving average is $105.87.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.