Americana Partners LLC Lowers Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Americana Partners LLC lessened its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,128 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam raised its position in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.76. 2,148,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,564,994. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.32.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

