Americana Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 92,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 230.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,369.9% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IEUR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.96. The stock had a trading volume of 390,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,883. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $38.54 and a twelve month high of $54.81.
About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF
The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
