Americana Partners LLC Purchases 1,355 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cora Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.6% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total value of $86,024,967.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,473,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,914,337,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total transaction of $86,024,967.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,473,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,914,337,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 568,254 shares of company stock worth $258,314,906. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY traded up $5.96 on Wednesday, reaching $527.56. 4,365,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,064,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.80 billion, a PE ratio of 83.30, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $538.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.17.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

