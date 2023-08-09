Americana Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 21,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,275,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in BlackRock by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded down $4.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $692.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,943. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $704.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $689.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.69.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

