Americana Partners LLC reduced its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MQY. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 41,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 23,854 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $3,663,059,000,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 703,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 328,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MQY traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 112,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,399. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average is $11.68.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0435 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

