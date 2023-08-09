Americana Partners LLC Sells 25,433 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Americana Partners LLC reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,433 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.05. 21,019,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,186,582. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average of $30.44.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

