Americana Partners LLC Sells 2,564 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Americana Partners LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 2.7% of Americana Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,324,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,112,770. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.46 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.