Americana Partners LLC Sells 469 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Americana Partners LLC lowered its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,985,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,586,000 after buying an additional 1,811,511 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Nutrien by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,253,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,945,000 after buying an additional 2,138,837 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Nutrien by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,476,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,514,000 after acquiring an additional 274,326 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,519,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,149,000 after purchasing an additional 102,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $409,603,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NTR. Berenberg Bank downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.95.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,013,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,715. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.59. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $102.73.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.30). Nutrien had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.78%.

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.