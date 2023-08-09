Americana Partners LLC Takes $222,000 Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EZU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth $591,452,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,311,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,172,000 after buying an additional 5,448,980 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,125,202.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,666,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,227,000 after buying an additional 2,666,729 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,944,000 after buying an additional 1,492,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 78.7% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,570,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,781,000 after buying an additional 691,694 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EZU traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.32. 2,936,217 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.08. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

