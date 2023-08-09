Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) CFO Sells $4,584,915.10 in Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AMP traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $347.16. 349,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,778. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $332.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.35 and a 12 month high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AMP. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

