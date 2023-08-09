AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 1.57% of AMERISAFE worth $14,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMSF. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AMSF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised AMERISAFE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

NASDAQ AMSF traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.76. 144,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,857. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.07. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.24%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

