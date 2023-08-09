Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.10

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.10 and last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 622787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average is $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $86.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.14 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 153.68% and a negative net margin of 60.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $68,659.84. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 956,317 shares in the company, valued at $10,863,761.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $68,659.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 956,317 shares in the company, valued at $10,863,761.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,692,638.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,464 shares of company stock worth $1,118,680 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,757,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,871,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,095,000 after acquiring an additional 138,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,839,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,819,000 after acquiring an additional 655,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,752 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,733,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,305,000 after purchasing an additional 186,117 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.