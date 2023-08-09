Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.10

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.10 and last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 622787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.63% and a negative return on equity of 153.68%. The business had revenue of $86.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.14 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amicus Therapeutics

In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $68,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 956,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,863,761.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $103,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 815,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $68,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 956,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,863,761.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,464 shares of company stock worth $1,118,680. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,935,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,752 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 946.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,910,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,159 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 9,984,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,733,000 after buying an additional 1,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,189,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,360,000 after buying an additional 1,172,602 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.