Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at Piper Sandler

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. 500.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Shares of NYSE AMRX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.23. 1,114,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -223.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $4.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 36,668 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 86,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,082,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,535,000 after acquiring an additional 91,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

