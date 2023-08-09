Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) PT Raised to $71.00

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMPH. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AMPH

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.3 %

AMPH stock traded down $2.16 on Wednesday, hitting $62.84. 203,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,533. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $140.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 36,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $1,874,737.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,912.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 36,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $1,874,737.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,912.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $215,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,446.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,601 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,147,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,854,000 after purchasing an additional 75,616 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,487,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,199,000 after acquiring an additional 23,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,606,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,234,000 after acquiring an additional 45,385 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,909,000 after acquiring an additional 51,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,606,000 after acquiring an additional 218,895 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.