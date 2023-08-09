Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on APH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.25.

Amphenol stock opened at $88.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $65.21 and a 52 week high of $90.28. The company has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.68.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 27.36%.

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $26,433,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,534.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,847. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $26,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,534.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,474,062 shares of company stock valued at $126,798,979. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 14.2% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 475,606 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,403,000 after buying an additional 36,767 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 367,237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in Amphenol by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 43,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

