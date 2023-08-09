Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.02-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $273.60 million-$275.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.90 million. Amplitude also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.02-0.04 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Amplitude from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair cut Amplitude from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Amplitude from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.43.

Amplitude Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AMPL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 657,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,642. Amplitude has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.44.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 32.40% and a negative net margin of 38.76%. The company had revenue of $67.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Amplitude’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 63,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $688,502.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patrick W. Grady sold 258,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $2,604,352.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,026.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 63,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $688,502.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 566,096 shares of company stock worth $5,674,032. Company insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Amplitude by 19.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 14,360 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplitude by 200.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 131,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 87,716 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amplitude by 261.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 148,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amplitude by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,291,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after acquiring an additional 69,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplitude by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after acquiring an additional 16,414 shares in the last quarter. 42.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

Featured Articles

