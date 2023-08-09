Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.02-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $69.70 million-$70.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.00 million. Amplitude also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.02-$0.04 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Amplitude from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Amplitude from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.43.

Get Amplitude alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Amplitude

Amplitude Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AMPL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.69. The company had a trading volume of 657,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,642. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.86.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 38.76% and a negative return on equity of 32.40%. The firm had revenue of $67.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc sold 8,408 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $84,584.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Patrick W. Grady sold 46,790 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $453,395.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,347.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc sold 8,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $84,584.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,096 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,032 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amplitude

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPL. Toronado Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth $18,993,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amplitude by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,291,000 after purchasing an additional 952,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amplitude by 512.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 971,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 813,324 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Amplitude by 1,972.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 526,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Amplitude by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,187,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,341,000 after purchasing an additional 498,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.