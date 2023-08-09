AMS Capital Ltda Boosts Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

AMS Capital Ltda boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 313.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises about 15.2% of AMS Capital Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $12,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,654,000 after buying an additional 48,141 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,788,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $4.67 on Tuesday, reaching $2,468.68. The company had a trading volume of 65,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,050. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,458.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,502.18. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,050.21 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $29.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Northcoast Research began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,716.00.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,933.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,535 shares of company stock worth $21,414,854 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

