Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,492 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $10,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,126,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,344,000 after purchasing an additional 830,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,578,000 after purchasing an additional 760,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $186.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,939,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.45 and a 200-day moving average of $185.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $200.10.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.83.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,886,215. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

